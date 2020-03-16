The Kennebec Valley Chamber has canceled all events for the remainder of the month of March.
As time get closer, the chamber will update April events.
Cynergy also has canceled the Spring Dodgeball League, according to a news release from the chamber.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Amici’s Cucina’s ribbon cutting still scheduled for March 17
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce postponements, cancelations
-
Community
KV Chamber cancels remainder of all March events
-
Community
CANCELED: ‘Forest Fires — Maine and Beyond’ talk set for March 24 in Washington
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College postpones events