A Northern Light Mercy employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement posted by the Portland hospital.

The statement says the employee works at an off-campus location and anyone who may have been exposed is being contacted by the hospital.

Northern Light did not provide any additional information about the person or where the off-campus facility is located, but did encourage anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary care provider to determine if testing or medical support is needed.

Most people who get the infection recover at home and don’t require medical help, Northern Light said in the statement.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital also announced it is taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus by limiting exposure among patients, visitors and staff.

The hospital will restrict public access to one point at each of its two Portland-based hospitals, on State Street and Fore River Parkway. Northern Light is also offering an appointment-only COVID-19 remote testing site for its patients in order to limit exposure at its clinics and emergency department.

Visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms before being allowed to enter either hospital.

“We are taking these steps in order to continue to provide care in the safest environment possible, for our patients and our hospital staff. Combined, they are necessary to reduce community spread, especially to the most vulnerable patients, who are receiving care at our hospitals,” Charlie Therrien, president of Mercy Hospital, said in a statement.

