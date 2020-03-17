Well just when I think Central Maine Power may be trying to turn their image around, I get snapped back to reality. They seem to have plenty of money to finance false and misleading television ads for the new corridor to send power to Massachusetts, which it seems more than obvious that the people of Maine do not want. Then they ask for a rate increase to support the fantastic business model that they exhibit.
However they seem again to find more funds to hire private investigators to follow Maine citizens exercising their right to collect signatures for partitions to stop that same corridor.
I was lead to believe that a former CEO was brought back to turn the image of CMP around. Well someone ought to tell him that this can’t be accomplished with his head buried in the sand.
Jay Battesby
Solon
