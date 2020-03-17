AUGUSTA – The North Atlantic Conference announced Tuesday that it has canceled its spring sports season, including conference championships.

NAC officials previously stated that it was temporarily suspending conference play.

“Administrators across the conference worked tirelessly to maintain some semblance of athletics on campus, but must now make the difficult yet prudent decision to cancel spring sports in an effort to protect our communities.We are deeply saddened by the impact this situation has on our campuses and across our student population.,” Dr. Elaine Collins, chairperson of the NAC’s president council said in a prepared statement.

NAC commissioner Marcella Zalot also released a statement, saying “I would like to thank the presidents, athletic administrators, coaches, and staff for their steadfast leadership over the past week and moving forward as they support student athletes in the NAC. Our hearts go out to every student-athlete impacted by the loss of their spring seasons.”

The NAC features nine schools, including Thomas College in Waterville and the University of Maine at Farmington.

