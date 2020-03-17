WATERVILLE — The City Council tonight is expected to decide that an item related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be added to the agenda, an action that must be taken and voted on so the council may address the issue.

Council Chair Erik Thomas indicated Monday in a message to City Manager Mike Roy that he will be making a motion to “waive cloture” to add an item that gives the city’s COVID-19 Task Force authority over certain decisions regarding the city’s response to the virus.

In the note, Thomas said, “We will have to establish guidelines for a mechanism for council review moving forward, but we can’t wait to have the council vote on every action agreed to by the task force in the meantime. The situation is changing by the hour, and we need to be able to react quickly.”

The text of the note was included in an email sent out Monday by Mayor Nick Isgro.

The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Mid-Day Cafe at Mid-Maine Technical Center off Messalonskee Avenue — a different location than usual, as the Chace Community Forum downtown has limited access because of concerns over COVID-19. An executive session will precede the meeting at 6:45 p.m. to discuss a real estate matter.

City Manager Michael Roy said Friday that Colby College, which owns the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons where the Chace Forum is located, is limiting access to all its buildings.

“The city is hopeful that we can continue, throughout this transition time, using this room (Mid-Day Cafe) for our City Council and budget review meetings,” Roy said.

The original agenda of Tuesday’s City Council meeting included considering taking a final vote to rezone 3, 5 and 7 Park St. to allow for People’s Salon & Spa to move there from Temple Street.

The council on March 1 took a first vote to rezone the Park Street properties from Residential-D to Contract Zoned District Commercial-A. Conditions of the contract include that 5 Park be used only as a beauty salon and spa, professional office or residence; that 3 Park continue to be used as two residential apartments; and 7 Park continue to be used as a parking lot only.

Also as part of the contract, any new construction must meet the dimensional requirements of the Residential-D zone and screening must be installed along the north line of the property. A compact evergreen hedge must be planted and maintained to attain a height of not less than 6 feet within five years and all landscaping must be planted within six months of adoption of the ordinance, according to conditions. People’s is owned by William Dangler.

In other matters, councilors will consider accepting a proposal by the Maine Municipal Association to help the city search for a new city manager at a cost of $6,400, to be paid for in the 2020-21 budget.

The council will consider extending to June 1 parking passes on The Concourse for patrons of Yardgoods Center until other arrangements may be made. The current passes expire March 15.

Renewal of a contract with Waste Zero Pay-As-You-Throw trash bags is on the agenda, as is a request to lease space and additional office space as needed to Vacationland Skydiving, to allow skydiving operations at the city-owned Robert LaFleur Municipal Airport for the 2020 season.

The council also is scheduled to discuss police staffing and trash collection at mobile home parks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: