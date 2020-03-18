In the midst of postponed shows at their theater in Bath, The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians at home that can be watched live online by audience members via Facebook.

The first concert will be performed by the organization’s Executive Director William Lederer, who is a former professional musician. The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The concerts will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. For the first concert with William Lederer, all donations will go the center.

Lederer was a full-time composer and performer before taking the reins as at the Chocolate Church. Lederer has two albums of original indie-pop under his belt, as well as a long stint as guitar player for Baltimore-based soul singer, Bosley.

During his Live from Home concert, Lederer will share his own songs, as well as some favorite covers from a wide range of artists.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch.

The center will announce upcoming Live from Home performers over the next few weeks.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

