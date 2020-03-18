AUGUSTA — A person who works for the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus, the district attorney said.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney made the announcement in a news release around 2:30 p.m., without identifying the person.

Maloney said the Augusta DA’s office has been closed to the public out of “an abundance of precaution.”

“All communication will be conducted electronically and via the telephone, Maloney said in the release. “We will have a skeletal crew present in the office to handle in-custody cases, motions to amend bail, and other emergency proceedings. When we are required to be in court we will keep a distance of at least six feet.”

Maloney said she has contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and will follow all guidelines.

“Clearly the ongoing situation is developing, but our office will continue working to ensure that criminal defendant’s rights are upheld and the public’s safety interests are met,” Maloney said.

Maloney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

