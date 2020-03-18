Maine Revenue Services, the state’s tax agency, is limiting public access to its offices starting Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Maine Revenue Services’ complex on Commerce Drive in Augusta will be open to the public only to accept tax payments. The agency’s offices on Presumpscot Street in Portland will continue to be closed to the public.
A news release from the agency said it doesn’t expect expect the coronavirus situation to significantly affect the processing of tax returns.
Taxpayers seeking telephone assistance can call Maine Revenue Services from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All revenue services telephone and email contact information is available at: www.maine.gov/revenue/contact.html. This includes the Taxpayer Service Center at 207-624-9784 and the Property Tax Division at 207-624-5600.
