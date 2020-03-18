BAR HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission’s Scholarship Program 2020 application and re-application are available online. The deadline postmark for applying for a mission scholarship is May 1, according to a news release from the mission.

Through its scholarship program, the mission helps recent high school graduates and adults, from Maine’s offshore islands and Downeast communities, continue their educations and achieve their dreams.

Since 1918, the mission has awarded almost $3 million to 3,692 deserving students. Each year the mission awards approximately 30 new scholarships based on student financial needs and academic promise. Scholarships can be renewed each year of a multi-year program, resulting in nearly 100 mission scholarships in any given year.

In 2019 the mission renewed 60 scholarships totaling $106,500, and awarded 28 new scholarships totaling $59,000.

For an applications or re-applications, visit seacoastmission.org.

For more information, email Scholarship Director Terri Rodick at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: