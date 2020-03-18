UNITY — The Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association events through April 1 have been postponed or canceled in response to COVID-19. The health and safety of the MOFGA staff and the broader community are its top priority, according to a news release from Sarah Alexander, MOFGA executive director. MOFGA offices are closed to the public and staff are working remotely until further notice.

The MOFGA webpage will be kept up to date with the most current information and will be adjusted as needed.

The association hopes to make some of its future workshops available online. It’s goal is to do its best to bring you the MOFGA programs and services that you rely on during this time.

The association is aware of the greater disruption that this crisis is having on its farming and food community. Many producers are taking measures to ensure local and organic foods are available in a manner that minimizes face-to-face interactions.

Find your local organic producers online at mofgacertification.org and support these businesses if you are able.

The MOFGA community has always come together in times of struggle, whether helping a neighbor rebuild a barn lost by fire, or helping a sick farmer harvest their crops. The association is strong, creative, and connected, and is confident that its community will find ways to support each other during this crisis too.

