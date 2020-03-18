Somerset Abbey in Madison has canceled its Ladies of Comedy show Saturday and is working to reschedule it.

The Psychic Dinner planned for March 27 has been postponed to May 1 and the April 10 comedy event has been canceled. Matt and the Barnburners is scheduled to perform April 18.

At this point, their plan for Sunday brunch is to remove some of the tables in the dining room to allow for social distancing and have a take out option.

For more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.com.

