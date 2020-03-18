WINTHROP — The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber has canceled all of its March and April events. No breakfasts, socials or any other public events will be held during those months, according to a news release from the chamber.

The chamber encourages its members to learn the facts about COVID-19 and to check the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention maine.gov for updates on the virus’ impact in Maine. For information nationally, visit cdc.gov.

The US CDC also has recommendations for businesses or organizations about how to handle the virus in the workplace at cdc.gov.

The chamber hopes its businesses and organizations in the Lakes Region communities of Winthrop, Wayne, Monmouth, Manchester, Readfield, Mount Vernon and Fayette will work together and support one another through this pandemic. Stay healthy and keep an eye on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or have health issues.

For more information, call 377-8020 or email [email protected].

