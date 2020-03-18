All New Ventures Maine in-person classes and workshops will be postponed or moved online through the end of April. Individual appointments are available by video conference or phone.

To reach a local staff person visit, newventuresmaine.org/find-a-center. The organization is adding additional daytime and evening online workshops and classes, check back frequently to see new listings and stay tuned for updates.

As a statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, New Ventures Maine is following the guidelines established by the UMS to combat the spread of the Coronavirus in our communities, our state, and around the world.

For more information, visit maine.edu/health-advisory/ or uma.edu/remote/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: