The Maine Pottery Tour has been postponed to Saturday and Sunday, June 6 and 7 because of current CDC recommendations. Organizers will review this decision in early May and update you at that time, according to a news release from Lori Watts of Fine Mess Pottery.
Since 2011, The Maine Pottery Tour has offered a yearly chance to learn about ceramic arts and artists in Maine and to support all things Maine-made.
For more information, visit mainepotterytour.org.
