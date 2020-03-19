Waterville Public Schools will distribute breakfast and lunch to students from buses traveling normal bus runs beginning Thursday, according to Superintendent Eric Haley.
The district received permission from the State Department of Education to pass out the meals along the regular bus routes during the coronavirus school shut down.
The service starts Thursday, March 19, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., which means buses will not be at the stops as early as usual. As Thursday is the first day of this service, it is not known when exactly the buses will be at individual stops. Students and adults should keep watch for them. Bus drivers will honk their horns.
The buses may have a number different from the one riders are accustomed to on their route.
Meals may also be picked up at the George J. Mitchell School and Waterville Junior High School.
In addition to this service, the Alfond Youth and Community Center is providing curbside meal service at the center in Waterville, 126 North St., and in Winslow, at Fort Halifax on U.S. Route 201, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and tell the volunteer server how many meals are needed. Individually boxed servings will be handed out.
On Thursday and Friday at the Waterville location, weekend meal backpacks will be distributed.
