FARMINGTON — Maine Audubon wildlife ecologist Sally Stockwell’s one-hour presentation titled, “What’s Happening to Our Birds?” has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Robert’s Learning Center, Room C23.

It was originally scheduled for April 8, according to a news release from Will Jones, Western Maine Audubon Board Member and PR coordinator.

Stockwell’s will examine the shocking decline in forest bird numbers both in our region and throughout North America. She also will discuss steps we can take as individuals and as a society to help mitigate further declines.

The talk is sponsored by Western Maine Audubon and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jones at [email protected] or 491-2443.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: