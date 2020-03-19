FARMINGTON — Maine Audubon wildlife ecologist Sally Stockwell’s one-hour presentation titled, “What’s Happening to Our Birds?” has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Robert’s Learning Center, Room C23.

It was originally scheduled for April 8, according to a news release from Will Jones, Western Maine Audubon Board Member and PR coordinator.

Stockwell’s will examine the shocking decline in forest bird numbers both in our region and throughout North America. She also will discuss steps we can take as individuals and as a society to help mitigate further declines.

The talk is sponsored by Western Maine Audubon and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Jones at [email protected] or 491-2443.

filed under:
cancelation, farmington maine, September

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles