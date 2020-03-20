LEWISTON — The community-wide collaborative performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, an “Ode to Joy” concert, scheduled for Sunday, March 29,at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul has been canceled, according to a news release from the organization.

Options for ticket holders:

• Donate tickets: Donating a ticket as a tax-deductible donation would be appreciated. As a nonprofit arts organization, it relies on the generosity of its patrons especially in this time of event closures. Community support is more important than ever.

• Request a refund: Call the business office at 333-3386 or email [email protected] by Friday, March 27.

Note that the office is not opened on weekends. It has already responded to a high volume of calls and emails and inquiries may take longer than normal to answer. Patience and understanding is appreciated.

