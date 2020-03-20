All Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub across New England and upstate New York are following the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and New York’s mandates to limit services to curbside and to-go dining options only, according to a news release from the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

“The safety and health of our guests and team members is our top priority. As the news regarding the Coronavirus continually changes, we are closely following the guidance of health and government officials from the local, state and federal level, to make our restaurant environments as safe as possible for our team members and guests during this time,” said Charlie Noyes, president, Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub.

The restaurants have closed in-store dining at all locations and guests can order meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday by phone or online at 99restaurants.com (limited to-go only menu). Guests can then pull-up to their neighborhood Ninety Nine curb and for their convenience, the meals will be delivered directly to their car at parking spots in front of the restaurant.

Augusta’s Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, at 281 Civic Center Drive, to order by phone, call 623-0999.

