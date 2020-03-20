ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has released recommendations for farmers in response to the current COVID-19 outbreak. Anne Lichtenwalner, UMaine Extension veterinarian, associate professor, and director of the Extension Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, authored the guide.

“While there’s no evidence that the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 is affecting livestock, or any species besides humans, it’s important to take common sense precautions that help guard against introducing or spreading diseases on the farm,” said Lichtenwalner. Practices including good nutrition, proper ventilation and hygiene, and adhering to standard biosecurity guidelines — keeping visitors, wildlife and new livestock out of direct contact with farm animals — are always appropriate.

Recommendations are available on the Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory website extension.umaine.edu. For more information, all 581-3874 or email [email protected].

Also, the extension, in partnership with the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine, has developed COVID-19 Information and Support for Maine Farmers online at extension.umaine.edu. It includes a Maine farmer survey, and a collection of current federal and state resources, all accessible from one webpage.

For more information, contact Tori Jackson at 581-8201 or [email protected].

