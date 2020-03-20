Many Maine school systems large and small announced Friday they will remain closed for classroom instruction and other in-building activities until at least the end of April as the spread of coronavirus continues across the state.

Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Lewiston and Saco all announced early Friday they were keeping their buildings closed until at least April 27, the week after what would typically be April school vacation week in Maine.

School districts in Cumberland, Falmouth, North Yarmouth, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Freeport and other communities soon followed suit, including Maine’s largest school district, Portland Public Schools.

In letters to families and to their communities superintendents of schools in many districts said they were extending the closures in light of a recent state of civil emergency declared by Maine Gov. Janet Mills last Sunday.

In his letter, Lewiston Superintendent Todd Finn said the decision was being made based on guidance from the Maine Department of Education.

All the districts are continuing their school food programs, allowing families to pick up breakfast and lunch each day, while some are also offering weekend meals to families that need them.

All three superintendents also reiterated distance-learning and online educational programming they were continuing for students who are isolating at home as a result of social distancing guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“We want to thank all of you for your continued support during these unprecedented times as we recognize the pressures school closure puts on your family,” Auburn Superintendent of Schools Katy Grondin wrote in her message to families and the community. “We appreciate all your efforts to support students working at home, practicing social distancing and universal precautions as we work as a community to flatten the curve and to be safe and healthy.”

Both the state and federal governments were also issuing waivers to schools for mandated assessment testing and minimum school day requirements.

“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn” U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a prepared statement. “Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time.”

Maine superintendents were urging students and their guardians to take advantage of all distance learning and online options that were being offered when possible.

Jeffrey Porter, the superintendent for SAD 51, which includes Cumberland and North Yarmouth, offered three key tips for online learning at home including:

Have students fully participate in any scheduled online video meeting and classroom sessions.

Have students complete assignments as they are given out.

Ensure students behave as they would be expected to were they in class during online participation.

“The long-term mass closure of schools, both here and nationwide, is unprecedented in American history,” Porter wrote to families. “This closure requires us to think very differently about how we approach learning. We cannot replicate what takes place in classrooms when we are physically in session, but we all must try to help our students continue their education nonetheless.”

He encouraged parents to set limits with children around the times they need to focus on academic learning so they will not miss out on “weeks of instruction.”

Meanwhile some high-speed internet providers were offer free hook-up and services for 60 days. Access to quality, high-speed internet has proven a challenge for school districts in serving some of Maine’s most rural communities or for students in household with limited financial resources.

Parents and guardians were also being encouraged to check their local district’s web pages or social media accounts for additional information.

Some other states across the nation, including Kansas, have announced the will keep their public schools closed for the remainder of the current school year.

