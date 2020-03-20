AUGUSTA — All Augusta schools will be closed until April 27 to decease the impact of the coronavirus, per an email sent to parents Friday morning from Superintendent James Anastasio.

“Good Morning — on Sunday evening, March 15th, Governor Mills declared a civil emergency for Maine which extends for 30 days. During the civil emergency, Maine schools cannot provide classroom-based instruction,” the email reads. “As a result, the Augusta School Department and all Augusta schools are closed until April 27th to increase social distancing and decrease the potential impact of Covid-19 on all of you and the greater Augusta community.”

The district lists eight member schools on its website: Capital Area Technical Center, Cony Middle School, Cony High School, Farrington Elementary School, Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School, Lillian P. Hussey Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School and Augusta Adult Education.

Officials are the superintendents office were not immediately available for comment at 10:40 a.m.

