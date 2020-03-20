Savage’s Drugs is halting costs on mailing prescriptions to customers during the coronavirus. The owner, Shane Savage, said he wants to get the word out because people he’s spoken to seem to be concerned about going to bigger pharmacies.

Savage’s is doing mailing, free delivery and curbside pickup for customers. They’ve always done mailing and free delivery but curbside is also new, to help people feel safer during the coronavirus madness.

The pharmacies are located in Oakland, Winslow, Unity, and Fairfield.

The services are available at all locations.

