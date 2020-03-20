WATERVILLE — The Proper Pig, 14 Common St., will serve takeout meals, curbside pick-up only, from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until further notice for $5 per menu item. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the feeding program at the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville, according to a news release from the community center.

Customers can place orders by calling 616-3975 and pay by credit card over the phone. Servers will bring the order to the parked car — customers are not permitted in the restaurant.

To view its menu, go to its Facebook page.

