AUGUSTA – As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, we know that many people are working from home, or learning from home as the case would be with school-age children.

The national sports scene is on hold, with the NBA and NHL suspending play and the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments. MLB, too, is on hold as the start of its season is pushed back.

So to help provide a little respite from the onslaught of coronavirus news, here’s 10 reaction videos (in no particular order) taken from the Augusta Civic Center during the state tournaments.

Our reporters captured these moments on our Facebook page and we used them in our stories to provide readers and viewers an enhanced glimpse of the tournament.

So, sit back, relax and enjoy some of our favorites …

1.) Winthrop’s Cam Hachey reacts to winning the Class C state title over Dexter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Forest Hills standout Parker Desjardins reacts to his Tigers taking the Gold Ball in Class D.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 3.) Winthrop’s Aaliyah WilsonFalcone talks about winning the program’s first regional title since 1990.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 4.) Seacoast Christian’s Meagan Vachon talks about win over Temple in the D South tournament.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 5.) Hampden senior Alydia Brillant talks about winning a third straight Class A North championship.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cony boys coach TJ Maines calls the loss to Hampden in the Class A North championship “heartbreaking.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Gardiner’s Jaycie Stevens talks about the Tigers’ Class A North semifinal win over Skowhegan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 8.) Cony senior Simon McCormick discusses a big night for the Rams, including his own 29-point performance in the Class A North tournament.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 9.) Cash McClure on Maranacook’s victory in the B South final.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> 10.) Hampden’s Bryce Lausier talks about his team’s win over Cony in the Class A North championship game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous