AUGUSTA — Liquefied propane gas is now included in the Maine Dig Safe law.
The emergency bill is in response to the deadly explosion Sept. 16. 2019, in Farmington.
Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law last Tuesday. Both the Maine House of Representatives and Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month.
The emergency bill became law immediately after Mills signed it.
The addition is in response to last year’s propane explosion at LEAP Inc.’s building on Routes 2 and 27 in Farmington that killed Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Mike Bell, 68, and injured six other firefighters and a LEAP building supervisor.
The explosion “was caused when a bollard was augured into place, slicing open the underground propane line at the LEAP facility,” according to the Office of State Fire Marshal.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine State Police investigate fatal shooting in Blue Hill
-
Local & State
Liquefied propane gas now included in Maine Dig Safe law
-
Local & State
Restaurants tweak menus, boost deliveries during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Boston Bruins
Swayman could be big part of Bruins’ future
-
Sports
If there’s no 2020 MLB season, some teams might not mind
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.