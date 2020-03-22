TOWNSHIP 6 – A New Sharon hiker with a broken ankle was rescued on Tumbledown Mountain Saturday afternoon by Maine Game wardens and several other agencies.

Amelia Hutchinson, 30, was hiking up the loop trail on Tumbledown Mountain with her two children, ages 10 and 8, around 11 a.m. when they came to a trail that was impassable due to accumulation of ice, according to a news release from Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

The family turned around and was headed back down the trail when Hutchinson slipped and fell down a steep slope and struck a tree, breaking her ankle. The loop trail is categorized as an advanced 1.5 mile trail in hiking guides, Latti wrote in a statement.

Attempts to rescue Hutchinson by Maine Forest Service helicopter were called off due to high winds.

Emergency personnel from the Maine Warden Service, Maine Forest Service, fire rescue departments from Phillips, Weld and Wilton, Mount Blue State Park and Franklin County Search and Rescue loaded her in an emergency rescue toboggan and carried and pulled her down the icy, snow-covered challenging terrain.

