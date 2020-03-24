RICHMOND – Joanne L. (Sproul) Harriman, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home from a brief illness.Joanne was born on October 25, 1938, in Bangor, the daughter of Donald J. and Lucy E. (Gray) Sproul. Joanne grew up in the Bangor area where she attended John Bapst High School. Joanne worked at Emple’s Knitting Mill in Brewer until it’s closing. Joanne then went on to college where she earned a degree in nursing, specializing in phlebotomy. At that point, Joanne secured her most rewarding job as a phlebotomist for the Red Cross; working blood drives all over Maine. In later years Joanne worked at Joanne’s Fabric, in Topsham, where she won her first of many “Golden Scissors Awards” for being an outstanding employee in her first month.Over the years Joanne enjoyed candlepin bowling and was on several teams, she also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with her family and many friends. Joanne especially enjoyed reminiscing of growing up out on “the Avenue” with her loving family and close cousins.Joanne was predeceased by her parents, daughter Laura Young, brothers Dickie, Bob, , and Bill Sproul, her grandson Ricky Young, and son Greg Harriman.Joanne is survived by her husband of 27 years Bob, sons Don Burns, Butch Burns and wife Linda, Jeff Harriman and wife Belisa, brother Hal Sproul and wife Ellen, sisters Donna Quam, and Boo Dube, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a very special niece Joan Teele.Per Joanne’s wishes, there will be no public service.Joanne loved children and supported many children’s’ charities. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joanne’s honor to a children’s’ charity of your choice.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357Condolences may be expressed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

