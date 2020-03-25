BENTON – John M. Reardon, 88, of Benton, died March 22, 2020, at Maine General Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Littleton, Maine on April 13, 1931 to the parents of John A. and Lillian Reardon. John was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed watching the Red Sox, and he loved his special cat Tiger. He retired in 1992 from Joseph’s Motors Company after more than 30 years of service. During retirement he also worked part time for Central Maine Motors as a shuttle driver.He was predeceased by his wife, Ina in 2006, and his brothers, Clarence, Robert, and Fred all of Houlton.He is survived by his son, John and his wife Jane of Benton, stepson, Louis Stillman and his friend Diane of Clinton, stepdaughter, Sandy and husband Dale Tilton of Sidney; and a sister, Ann Reardon of Houlton. He was “Papa John” and “Gramp” to many grand and great-grandchildren.At the family’s request there will not be any service or visitation. There will be a private gathering in the spring. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.

