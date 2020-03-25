The winter farmers market at the Farmington Grange has closed for the remainder of the season.

Customers may contact individual vendors for items that they are willing to pick up, they can order through the Online Western Maine Market  (harvesttomarket.com) or check the Farm Product Directory provided by the Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release from Bonnie Clark.

It is hoped that the outdoor farmers market will resume in May.

