For people whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus, the Maine Department of Labor urges workers to log into their website (www.maine.gov/unemployment) for instructions on how to file a claim.

If you do not have a computer, the Maine Department of Labor encourages filers to call 800-593-7660 and they will be connected to a representative, who can assist with their claim.

Claims can be accepted online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the Department of Labor. For claims filed under the new emergency unemployment legislation, the weeklong waiting period has been waived, but it may still take 10 to 14 days before you receive a payment.

Filers will need to create an account online and it may take up to two days before you can tell if your claim has been processed. Unemployment benefits will be paid for up to 26 weeks for those workers who qualify.

The expedited filing process became available after Gov. Janet Mills signed a temporary measure on March 18 to enhance the flexibility of the state’s Unemployment Insurance program. The program is designed to relieve the financial burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and medically necessary quarantine.

