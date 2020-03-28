PARIS — A man died Saturday after falling through the ice at Hall Pond, according to Paris Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey, the 62-year-old male fell underneath the ice before rescue personnel could reach him. A 60-year-old female and a dog were rescued about 150 yards from the shore. The woman was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. Her current condition is unknown.

According to Dailey, the body of the male was retrieved by members of the Maine Warden Service Dive Team around 6 p.m. in about 11 feet of water. The ice where the victim fell through was approximately an inch thick.

Traffic was shut down on both sides of Hall Pond on Saturday afternoon. The identities of the two people were not released.

