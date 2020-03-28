Main Street Skowhegan is offering free outdoor recreation activities and gear to borrow through its Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program, according to a news release from the Skowhegan nonprofit.
During the current pandemic, it is offering select outdoor programs to provide an opportunity for people to safely connect, stay active, and get outside — all important for mental health, especially in times of stress.
Follow the progam’s page on Facebook for up-to-date information about current programs and what is being done to keep the community safe — and learn more about the recreation program in a recent profile, featuring outdoor recreation coaches Hayden Willis and Mara Kavanaugh and Main Street Executive Director Kristina Cannon.
For more information, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
