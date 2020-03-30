ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a series of free one-hour online home gardening

discussions through April 23. The discussions started Monday, March 30. Additional sessions are scheduled at 9 a.m. each Monday, noon Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the UMaine extension office.

“Garden Chats: Growing Resilience from the Ground Up” will be a chance for gardeners and UMaine Extension experts to share and discuss gardening tips, and ask questions. Topics will include pruning, seed starting, soil preparation and garden management.

More information, including the schedule of topics and instructions for joining the Zoom sessions, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Caragh Fitzgerald at 622-7546 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: