Gardiner police say that Cumberland Farms on Bridge Street was burglarized early Saturday, when two people apparently broke into the convenience store and took several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise.
The store, which is usually open 24 hours a day, had been closed.
No manager was available for comment Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, one of the front doors was covered with plywood.
Gardiner Police Chief James Toman said the two suspects fled on foot.
“The case is open and active and we are following up on several leads, to include reviewing video footage from inside the store,” he said via email.
Anyone with with information is asked to call the Gardiner Police Department at 582-3211.
