With schools closed through April 24, Maine School Administrative District 11 wants to be sure families have breakfast and lunch available to any student in SAD 11 regardless of income in any family.

Families wanting free meals for their children are asked to call 582-5346 to inform SAD 11 of the number of children who need meals and the location where the food will be picked up if they have not already completed the online survey. If possible, SAD 11 asks families to contact them once to access meals. This will help them to ensure they have enough meals for every family who wants them, according to a news release from the district.

Meals will be available on Mondays (two breakfasts and two lunches) and Wednesdays (three breakfasts and three lunches).

Families, regardless of residency in MSAD 11, can pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. from any one of these sites:

• Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road;

• Gardiner Regional Middle School, 161 Cobbossee Ave.;

• River View Community School, 821 River Road, South Gardiner;

• Laura E. Richards School, 279 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner;

• Downtown Gardiner in the parking lot behind the library;

• Pittston-Randolph Consolidated School, 1023 Pittston School St., Pittston;

• East Pittston United Methodist Church, 1083 E Pittston Road, Pittston;

• Randolph Town Office, 121 Kinderhook St.;

• Helen Thompson School, 309 Spears Corner Road, West Gardiner; and

• Fuller’s Market, 599 Hallowell-Litchfield Road, West Gardiner.

For those who signed up for one of the 10 locations and miss picking up the meals, they can pick them up 4 to 6 p.m. at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road.

For more information, visit msad11.org or call Linda Sergent, school nutrition director, at 582-5346.

