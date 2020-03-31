AUGUSTA — The Knights of Columbus Abenaki Council 334 will provide free takeout meals between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday April 1, according to a news release from Joe Morelli, Grand Knight, Abenaki Council 334, Knights of Columbus.
The meal will include cheese ravioli, garden salad, dinner rolls and dessert.
No contact pick-up will be held at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave.
To place an order, call 458-8537.
