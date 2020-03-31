Virtual After School Art Club — Plein Air in your yard will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

Join education and outreach coordinator Serena Sanborn in this virtual After School Art Club at facebook.com/CommonStreetArts/.

Participants can learn the art of Plein Air in their own yard — or using a great photo — with a special focus on how to draw trees. Yes trees! Who doesn’t love a good tree? A list of materials that will be used will be made available as the date nears, it will be kept as simple as possible.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CommonStreetArts/.

