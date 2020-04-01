“It only takes one spark to start a fire.”

We got the word in 2018 that Hulu was adapting one of 2017’s most popular novels, “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, into a limited TV series, and here it is.

At opening: A firefighter speaks. “It’s a clear case of arson, Ma’am. Someone burned your house down with you inside. We found evidence of several little fires.”

“Little Fires” opens with a big fire, a very big fire, a Mandalay fire right out of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 “Rebecca.” It’s a brick and stone classic “to die for” mansion down a tree-lined street in the posh, everything for everyone suburb, Shaker Heights, Ohio.

The flames light the early morning sky, shooting up like crimson waves into the dark. Burning is such an unpoetic word for what you’ll see. Devouring is a better word because the flames are so enormous, they seem to come from the mouth of a hungry dragon. It’s the kind of fire one cannot approach, but only view from a space far enough away so that the heat cannot dry the tears of the owner.

That would be the woman rich, impeccably mannered, an unblemished blonde with sinless eyes, and skin so flawless and clean that it makes the air round her face glow with energy. She is Elena Richardson, and she is Reese Witherspoon at the top of her game.

Eventually we meet her family, seemingly handpicked for her.

Husband Bill, (Joshua Jackson “Dawson’s Creek”) a hardworking, upper white collar executive is the most normal human in the house, direct, loving and understanding. Until he isn’t.

There is son Moody, (Gavin Lewis) the youngest son.

The oldest boy Trip, (Jordan Elsass) a copy of his dad, and daughter Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn ) an almost identical plastic pressed copy of her mother.

And standing out like a tiny fire in her mother’s life is Izzy, (Megan Stott) a rebellious and brilliant outlier. “Little Fires” surrounds Izzy like a mysterious cloud. Don’t take your eyes from her. Bit by bit, events will turn this near soap opera into the most powerful, frightening and compelling television drama of the decade.

Into this perfect neighborhood, perfect house, perfect family’s “almost” perfect life comes Mia Warren, a tall, beautiful, quiet black woman and her teen daughter Pearl. They arrive in town in an older car packed to the gills with their belongings.

Elena, working as a part-time social real estate agent, renting out a property left to her by her parents, offers a comfortable two bedroom house at $300 a month, the bottom price in an unfashionable corner of town.

Mia accepts, and Pearl is excited to have her own bedroom.

Facts emerge. Mia travels the country in that car, pulling Pearl with her. She looks low income, but explains that she “makes” art wherever she goes. She has an expensive camera and in this first episode, takes pictures of everything and everyone.

Elena’s super sweet son Moody befriends Pearl, immediately attracted to the young woman, and they begin little adventures. Trouble will bubble.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Mia reluctantly accepts a job in the Richardson house rather than take to the road again and seriously disturb Pearl.

The real truth about Mia and Pearl and a story involving the mystery of missing adopted babies, a Chinese woman and a mysterious man on a subway flowing in and out of Mia’s dreams keep adding new flavors to the story.

All of these faces, all of these voices will come together in the string of hours.

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, not only star, but co-produced the series.

Both actors in their portrayals rise above everything they’ve ever done.

Writers include Lynn Shelton and Michael Weaver. Each segment has different directors, all pros.

“Little Fires Everywhere” will keep you awake and should you sleep? Haunt your dreams. Top flight entertainment. Good luck.

J.P. Devine, of Waterville, is a former stage and screen actor.

