Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft are having their operations cut back under the stay-at-home executive order issued Tuesday by Gov. Janet Mills.
The services are still allowed to operate, but can only transport one person at a time to an essential job or activity as defined by the order, according to the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.
Media representatives from Uber and Lyft didn’t respond Wednesday to requests for Maine-specific information on how they were modifying operations.
On their websites, however, the companies indicate they are shifting their focus to transporting first responders and medical supplies and delivering food. Uber’s home page asks customers to stay home if possible and is headlined with the message: “A company that moves people is asking you not to move.”
Lyft said it’s still operating across North America where permitted by state and local ordinances. But the company said it has stopped shared rides and is exploring other ways for drivers to stay employed, such as working with local agencies to deliver essential items.
