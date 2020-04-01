Wednesday’s drive-through confessions at St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow attracted a large crowd and a lot of positive remarks, according to the priest on duty.

The Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville launched online and drive-through services last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rev. Patrick Finn, of the Corpus Christi Parish, said during a phone call Wednesday that there had been a constant flow of cars throughout the day.

“There’s been probably more than 30 people come through at this point,” Finn said after midday.

Finn was hearing confessions from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. He said he received positive feedback from parishioners.

“People are certainly grateful for this opportunity,” Finn said. “It’s a strange confessional. Certainly not what anyone is used to, but God is still at work even in the midst of this crazy situation in the world … it’s a blessing to be able to see that.”

A post on the parish’s Facebook page said the new stay-at-home-order announced by Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday may signal a halt to drive-through confessions.

“There is a very realistic possibility that drive-through confessions will no longer be possible,” the post said.

The governor’s order restricts residents from leaving their homes unless they work an essential job or have essential reasons such as getting food, gas or receiving health care.

Neither Mills nor the Archdiocese of Portland have issued a statement on whether parishes will have to stop drive-through confessions.

Finn said the parish is still figuring out whether it will provide more drive-through confessions and will update its Facebook page on the decision.

