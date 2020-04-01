When Particles Collide will perform at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Saturdays live from Mom and Dad’s Basement via Facebook Live.
The Maine rock act is made up of singer/guitarist Sasha Alcott and singer/drummer Chris Viner. Prepandemic, they spent all of their time out on the road in their van playing shows around the country. For now, they’ve set up shop in Viner’s parents’ basement in Orono and will play live shows every Wednesday and Saturday night until they’re able to get back out on the road.
Donations accepted, see links to PayPal and Venmo when the broadcast starts.
