Rangeley Friends of the Arts will sponsor a Plein Air Workshop Aug. 11-14 with established watercolor artist Michael Vermette. The workshop is 2½ days of instruction over four days open to adult artists of all ability levels, utilizing the sites on The Artists Trail, according to a news release from the organization.

The Artists Trail is a joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates 15 specific scenic sites to introduce the unique and rugged beauty of the Rangeley Lakes Region of the western mountains of Maine to artists of all genres. The trail also is supported by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation.

Waterfalls, scenic vistas of lakes and mountain ranges and wildflower fields, as well as lush northern forests and winding country roads will be the varied subjects available to participants.

For more information about the workshop and to register, visit rangeleyarts.org, or call 864-5000.

