WATERVILLE — Vehicles were lined up all day Friday at two automated teller machines and the drive-up window of New Dimensions Federal Credit Union on Grove Street — a new normal as its lobby is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Poulin, New Dimensions’ chief executive officer, was walking around in the pouring rain, talking with members as they waited in their cars, greeting them and answering questions.

“This is the third of the month and it’s a Friday, so typically it’s busy anyway,” Poulin said, “and the fact that the lobby is closed makes it seem busier than usual. We’re considered an essential business. People need their money and members can still do everything with our lobby closed. We just have to get creative in how we serve the people.”

People receive their Social Security, Social Security Disability and retirement checks on the first and third of the month, he said.

“They have been very patient, lots of smiles,” Poulin said. “The lobby has been closed a couple of weeks so it’s been good to meet with members.”

He said members were asking questions such as whether they should take all of their money out of the credit union during the coronavirus pandemic. He tells them not to worry.

“It’s safer here at the credit union than home is,” he said. “It is insured by NCUA — National Credit Union Administration — like FDIC for banks. It is safe.”

Poulin said the credit union has been processing loans through the internet and via secure email.

New Dimensions is in the process of constructing a new, 14,000-square-foot credit union at 94 Silver St., which officials anticipate will open in June, according to Poulin. When that happens, the Grove Street building will be closed to credit union members and the public, but will house the operations center to include a call center, internet lending, loan processing offices and the like.

New Dimensions also has locations in Augusta, Winslow and Skowhegan.

