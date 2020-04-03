WATERVILLE — A Waterville man is behind bars after being arrested early Friday after allegedly threatening three people inside a home on Pleasant Street with a firearm.

Abdulrashid Bilal, 23, of Edgewood Street, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class C felonies, as well as operating without a license, as his license had expired, according to Waterville police Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

Bonney said Friday that police got a call around 2:30 a.m. from a person saying a man with a gun was inside a residence on Pleasant Street.

“We responded and when we got there, three people were inside the residence and we learned a young, black male about 6 feet tall and skinny had threatened people with a gun and left in a dark sedan,” Bonney said. “While officers were on scene and investigating, he came back and said, ‘I’m the guy you’re looking for. ”

“Through the investigation we learned that Bilal had gone to the residence and went inside and threatened one of the three people he thought owed him money, and in the process, the other two people also were threatened in the residence and then he left.”

Bonney said Bilal was taken to Kennebec County Jail in Augusta where his bail was $5,00o cash. He was expected to be arraigned Friday, Bonny said.

