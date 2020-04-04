Update: This event has been canceled.

 

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will provide a free, take-out only, lunches at noon Saturday, April 11, at 227 Main St.

The menu for this month includes baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and biscuits.

For more information, call the church office at 778-0424.

filed under:
April, farmington maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles