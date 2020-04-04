Update: This event has been canceled.
FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church will provide a free, take-out only, lunches at noon Saturday, April 11, at 227 Main St.
The menu for this month includes baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans and biscuits.
For more information, call the church office at 778-0424.
