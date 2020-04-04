Maine’s request for federal disaster assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by President Trump, Gov. Janet Mills announced Saturday.

The federal disaster declaration unlocks critical federal assistance for state agencies and municipalities, Mills’s office said in a statement.

“The approval is specifically for public assistance, which means that State agencies and municipalities in all of Maine’s 16 counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs associated with their COVID-19 response,” the statement said.

This story will be updated.

filed under:
coronavirus, Gov. Janet Mills

