Maine’s request for federal disaster assistance to fight the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by President Trump, Gov. Janet Mills announced Saturday.
The federal disaster declaration unlocks critical federal assistance for state agencies and municipalities, Mills’s office said in a statement.
Today the President approved my request for a major disaster declaration for the State of Maine, unlocking critical federal assistance for state agencies and municipalities in Maine. 1/
— Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 4, 2020
“The approval is specifically for public assistance, which means that State agencies and municipalities in all of Maine’s 16 counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs associated with their COVID-19 response,” the statement said.
Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Maine
