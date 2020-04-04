During the school closures Zackery Ellis, of Farmingdale, a senior at Gardiner Area High School, has been working on his Eagle Scout Project. He is renovating the kitchen at the Hallowell American Legion Hall, where Ellis’ Troop meets.

With help from fellow Scouts and his troop leader Glen Glidden they demoed the kitchen March 14 and Ellis has been working on the renovations. They have been painting, building new cabinets and making new counter tops. They hope to finish the project by April 4.

The following businesses and individuals donated to the Eagle Scout Project at the American Legion Hall in Hallowell: Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot, Hammond Lumber, Dave’s Appliance, Sherwin Williams Paint, Mattson’s Flooring, Canning Woodworking, Antognoni Electric and BHS Inc.

Also, Ellis Construction, Anne and Kevin Kelley, Kyle and Patty Peckham, Dave and Annette Pagliaro, Bruce Ellis, Claude and Paulette Roy, and Joseph Ellis.

Ellis is the son of Jeff and Aimee Ellis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: