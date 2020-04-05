A camp in Embden was destroyed after crews responded to a fire on Bert Berry Road on Saturday evening.
The call came in around 5:23 p.m. and Anson Fire Chief Stacey Beane says that the property, which is used as a camp, had not been plowed and firefighters had to use a side-by-side vehicle to reach the blaze and lay down hoses.
Both Anson and Solon Fire Departments responded to the call. Beane says that nobody was home and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
The fire was out in about an hour, Beane said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Augusta’s hearts and Manchester’s lights help brighten lives
-
Local & State
Embden camp destroyed in fire on Saturday evening
-
Local & State
Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 470 as disaster declaration arrives
-
Local & State
Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Praying, one way or another, as if our lives depended on it
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.