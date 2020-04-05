A camp in Embden was destroyed after crews responded to a fire on Bert Berry Road on Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:23 p.m. and Anson Fire Chief Stacey Beane says that the property, which is used as a camp, had not been plowed and firefighters had to use a side-by-side vehicle to reach the blaze and lay down hoses.

Both Anson and Solon Fire Departments responded to the call. Beane says that nobody was home and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire was out in about an hour, Beane said.

