A camp in Embden was destroyed after crews responded to a fire on Bert Berry Road on Saturday evening.

The call came in around 5:23 p.m. and Anson Fire Chief Stacey Beane says that the property, which is used as a camp, had not been plowed and firefighters had to use a side-by-side vehicle to reach the blaze and lay down hoses.

Both Anson and Solon Fire Departments responded to the call. Beane says that nobody was home and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire was out in about an hour, Beane said.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
fire, morning sentinel

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles