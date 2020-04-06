Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum announced on his Instagram on Monday that he intends to donate $250,000 through his foundation to help provide meals to those hit hard by coronavirus in Boston and his hometown of St. Louis.
Tatum is partnering with his friend Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who will also pitch in $250,000. The duo are teaming up with Lineage Logistics and Feeding America as part of their Share A Meal campaign.
“As this virus continues to spread, the future has never felt so unpredictable,” Tatum wrote in his post. “And while I sincerely pray that everyone is staying safe, healthy and social distancing, the reality is this virus has negatively impacted our families, loved ones and communities in so many ways.”
Tatum added a call for more assistance from anyone able to pitch in.
“If you are able to help, I am asking my family, friends, fans and partners to follow the link in my bio to help make a difference in our communities during a very difficult time,” he wrote. “I would especially like to thank all the frontline workers and volunteers who are working around the clock to keep all of us safe and healthy. Together…. we will make a difference.”
