The Maine Department of Labor is urging workers whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak to log into its website for instructions on how to file a claim.
If you do not have a computer, call 800-593-7660 and you will be connected to a representative who can assist with a claim.
In an effort to better manage the sudden influx, the department is boosting unemployment office staff by 100 people and changing its intake procedure. Starting April 6, an alphabetical call-in system based on the first letter of an applicant’s last name will be used.
Monday is reserved for Mainers with last names from “A” through “H,” Tuesday for “I” through “Q” and Wednesday for “R” through “Z.”
Thursday and Friday will remain unassigned for those who miss or can’t call on their alphabetical day, the department said.
Claims can be accepted online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the Department of Labor. For claims filed under the new emergency unemployment legislation, the weeklong waiting period has been waived, but it may still take 10 to 14 days before you receive a payment.
Filers will need to create an account online and it may take up to two days before you can tell if your claim has been processed. Unemployment benefits will be paid for up to 26 weeks for those workers who qualify.
The expedited filing process became available after Gov. Janet Mills signed a temporary measure on March 18 to enhance the flexibility of the state’s Unemployment Insurance program. The program is designed to relieve the financial burden of temporary layoffs, isolation and medically necessary quarantine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
High school athletes, coaches react as spring sports season nears cancellation
-
Uncategorized
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
-
Local & State
Second Maine astronaut set to launch into orbit Thursday; historic trip to be livestreamed
-
Business
Idexx cutting workers’ pay by 10 percent as business wanes during outbreak
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Retired nurse Beverly Collins dies from complications of coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.